16-year-old girl killed in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The 16-year-old girl that was shot and killed in central Fresno was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office Sunday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Belmont and Glenn avenues just before 7:00 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert of 10 to 15 shots fired in the area.

When officers arrived they found shell casings in the roadway near Calaveras avenue but no victim.

Lt. Anthony DeWall with the Fresno Police Department says officers were shortly notified of a gunshot wound victim that had been dropped off at the hospital where the teen later died.

A 16-year-old boy was also dropped off at the hospital after being shot in the wrist with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old girl was identified as Alize Morales of Fresno, according to the coroner’s office.

The suspect or suspects have not been identified. The investigating is on going.

