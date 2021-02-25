16-year-old boy and girl arrested for human trafficking another 16-year-old, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of 16-year-olds were arrested for human trafficking this week after a months-long investigation involving both the Department of Homeland Security and Fresno Police led to their capture, officials say.

According to Fresno Police, federal agents received a tip of possible prostitution of a young female in the area of Belmont and First in Fresno in August 2020. They reported seeing a female getting a vehicle occupied by two other juveniles. Fresno Police’s Vice Unit then took over the investigation.

Officers say that the female was 16 years old and was being trafficked – but lacked the evidence to make an arrest. The victim was rescued and returned to her family.

A follow-up investigation identified the two other juveniles involved. A 16-year-old girl was arrested on Monday and a 16-year-old boy was arrested on Tuesday. Both were booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center on human trafficking charges.