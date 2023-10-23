FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 16-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of possession of a loaded firearm in Porterville early Friday morning, police say.

Porterville Police officers say they were dispatched to the 2200 Block of West Putnam Avenue at around 6:45 a.m. about a juvenile who was asleep on the sidewalk of a residence.

Officers say they arrived on the scene and contacted the juvenile, a 16-year-old Porterville resident, and discovered he had a no-bail warrant for his arrest. Officers also discovered the juvenile was in possession of a concealed firearm – which was loaded. Officers say they evaluated the juvenile suspect and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

The juvenile was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, and for the warrant for his arrest. Officers say the juvenile was later booked at the juvenile detention facility and is being held without bail.