FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenage boy accused of shooting and killing a 14-year-old girl in Orange Cove last month has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, officials announced that a 16-year-old boy from Orange Cove has been arrested for the homicide of Araceli Gutierrez. Due to the age of the suspect, officers said they will not be releasing his name.

Investigators said the suspect shot Gutierrez and her 19-year-old boyfriend around 3:00 a.m. on July 26 at an apartment complex near E Street and 8th Street. Both were rushed to a local hospital, where officials said Gutierrez died from her injuries.

During an investigation into the shooting, officers said they learned that the suspect had confronted and opened fire on the couple as they were standing near the street.

Authorities are still searching for a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Fresno Police Homicide Detective Jesse Gloria at (559) 600-8217.