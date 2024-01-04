TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday after police officers responded to a call of an armed robbery at a Circle K in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Police say on Jan. 4, at approximately 1:06 a.m., dispatch received a call from Circle K, located at 2140 E. Prosperity Ave. regarding an armed robbery that had occurred.

According to police, the subject was wearing a mask and was armed with a rifle-style weapon. Officers immediately responded to the area and were able to quickly track the suspect to a residence in the 1400 Block of Cortese Street.

Police say they requested the help of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office and several deputies responded with drones. A perimeter was set around the residence and Tulare Police Department SWAT responded. Officers surrounded the residence and all occupants were called out and detained.

Detectives say they obtained a search warrant for the residence and conducted a search. They were able to recover the stolen money and located a rifle replica.

Tulare Police Department

Through the investigation, detectives learned the armed robber was a 16-year-old male juvenile from Tulare.

According to Tulare Police, this is the fifth armed robbery over the past year at Circle K. Detectives believe the juvenile is responsible for all five robberies. The total amount taken by the juvenile is approximately $4,000 over the course of the five robberies.

Police say the juvenile was arrested and later transported to Tulare County Juvenile Hall.