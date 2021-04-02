16-year-old arrested following failed armed robbery at Visalia Mall, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Friday after police say he tried to rob someone at knife-point at the Visalia Mall.

Sometime during the evening, Visalia Police officers were called out to the mall after it was reported that someone had possibly pulled out a deadly weapon.

When officers arrived, they began speaking with the caller, who told them he was confronted by the teen while at the mall.

During the confrontation, police say the teenager pulled out two knives and began lunging at the man, demanding that he hand over his personal items.

The man was able to run away from the teen without being injured and called police for help.

Officers starting searching the area, and say they found the teen nearby.

He was placed under arrest and booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility.