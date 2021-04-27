$1,500 worth of saws from Tulare County Fire station, deputies say

Someone in a blue Mini Cooper was caught on camera stealing saws from a firetruck, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A thief stole hundreds of dollars worth of equipment from a firetruck in Dinuba over the weekend, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office says a security camera captured a blue Mini Cooper with tinted windows and yellow dealer paper plates pulling up to the Tulare County Fire Station on Road 80.

Video shows someone jumping out of the car and grabbing a chainsaw and rotary saw from the back of a fire truck before taking off.

Deputies say the thief managed to get away with a black and orange Stihl chainsaw worth $649, along with a $900 Husqvarna H90 rotary saw with similar coloring. The total loss is valued at $1,549.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Javier Guerrero or Sergeant David DeLaCruz with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Detective Unit at (559) 733-6218.