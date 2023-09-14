FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A 15-year-old is recovering after he was shot in Kings County on Wednesday morning.

The Avenal Police Department says the shooting took place at East San Joaquin Street and North 5th Avenue in Avenal.

Police Chief Robert Nevarez said the suspects are two to three males, possibly juveniles, wearing jeans, and black face masks. Officials say they escaped on foot.

The shooting occurred four blocks away from Avenal High School. Chief Nevarez says he spoke to the school superintendent and did not feel a lockdown was necessary.

Officers say the shooting is likely to be gang-related as the victim was likely the intended target. The victim was airlifted to a hospital in Fresno.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Avenal Police Department.