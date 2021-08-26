15-year-old shooting victim dropped off at Fresno hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday morning in northwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Fresno Police say they received multiple calls in the area of Escalon and Dante avenues just after 6 a.m. with reports of multiple shots being fire.

When arriving on scene, detectives say they learned that two residences and a vehicle were struck during a shooting.

Shortly after, police say around 6:30 a.m. a 15-year-old boy was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen and upper leg.

Detectives say the victim was initially uncooperative with police in providing information on the location of the shooting, but upon investigation, the incident was linked back to the area near Escalon and Dante avenues.

Officials say shell casings were found outside of the homes, but detectives are still trying to determine if the shooting happened inside or outside.

Fresno Police say there is currently no known suspect or motive for the shooting.

Police also say it is unknown at this time who and what type of vehicle dropped off the shooting victim at the hospital.

Officials say the victim is in stable condition and this incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.