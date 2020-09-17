HOME OF HOPE /
15-year-old in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at Tulare Outlets

Crime

Photo: VISALIAStringer

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old was struck by gunfire at the Tulare Outlets Wednesday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to the Tulare Outlets for a shooting at around 10:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they say the 15-year-old boy from McFarland was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in critical condition.

This shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information are asked to contact Detective Melikian at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2155.

