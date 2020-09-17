15-year-old in critical condition after being struck by gunfire at Tulare Outlets

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 15-year-old was struck by gunfire at the Tulare Outlets Wednesday morning, according to the Tulare Police Department.

Authorities say they responded to the Tulare Outlets for a shooting at around 10:15 a.m.

When officers arrived they say the 15-year-old boy from McFarland was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in critical condition.

This shooting is currently under investigation. Anyone with information are asked to contact Detective Melikian at (559) 685-2300 ext. 2155.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.