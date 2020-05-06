15-year-old hit and killed by suspected DUI driver in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old was hit and killed by an alleged DUI hit-and-run driver, according to Porterville Police.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Olive Avenue and Westwood Street in Porterville.

Police said the boy was riding his bike and was hit by a dark-colored sedan driven that fled the scene.

The 15-year-old was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said around 8:45 p.m., officers found the suspect vehicle parked and unoccupied in the 1700 block of West Olive Avenue.

They were able to track down the alleged driver to a house in the 500 block of South Milo Street where they contacted the suspect who was determined to be the driver of the vehicle that struck the juvenile, police said.

He was identified as Harvey Jacobo, 23, of Porterville.

According to police, Jacobo was also found to be intoxicated, having a suspended driver’s license due to prior DUIs and required to operate a vehicle with an Ignition Interlock Device — a breathalyzer that prevents a vehicle of starting if the driver is under the influence.

Jacobo was arrested and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Facility where he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Officer K. Horton at 559-782-7400.

