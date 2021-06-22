15-year-old busted for street racing, illegal fireworks possession in Merced, police say

The Merced Police Department says an officer found illegal fireworks in a car that was pulled over for street racing.

MERCED, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 15-year-old was arrested for street racing and having illegal fireworks in his possession on Tuesday, according to the Merced Police Department.

Just after 12:30 p.m., officers were called out of the area of M Street and Arrowood Drive after someone reported seeing a driver street racing in a silver Ford Mustang.

The driver was reportedly seen driving on the wrong side of the road and blowing through stop signs at Arrowood Drive and Barclay Way.

A short time later, an officer pulled the 15-year-old driver over after spotting the car near Olive Avenue and M Street.

During the traffic stop, the officer searched through the car and reportedly uncovered illegal fireworks in the trunk. Police have impounded the car for 30 days.