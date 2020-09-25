15 arrested in Merced after sex-trafficking sting, police say

Merced Police File

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A three-day sting operation netted the arrest of 15 people on sex trafficking charges, according to Merced Police.

Many of the victims were children who were forced into the sex trade by criminals who coerce, drug, assault, and mentally abuse them, according to authorities.

From Sep. 17 and Sep. 19, Merced Police worked with Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s office, the Department of Justice, and ICE’s Homeland Security, to secure the arrests of:

  • Eric Washington
  • Dashawn Brown
  • Armando Carrera
  • Charles Chandler
  • Eduardo Escobar
  • Pedro Garcia
  • Arturo Murgura
  • Cameron Lainan
  • Joey Orlando
  • Andres Ortega
  • Anthony Solis
  • Matthew Bright
  • Horacio Garcia
  • Brittany Washington
  • Antoinette White
Images courtesy of Merced Police.

Officers ask if you know anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking to contact the Merced Police Department on 559-385-6912.

