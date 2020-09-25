15 arrested in Merced after sex-trafficking sting, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A three-day sting operation netted the arrest of 15 people on sex trafficking charges, according to Merced Police.

Many of the victims were children who were forced into the sex trade by criminals who coerce, drug, assault, and mentally abuse them, according to authorities.

From Sep. 17 and Sep. 19, Merced Police worked with Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s office, the Department of Justice, and ICE’s Homeland Security, to secure the arrests of:

Eric Washington

Dashawn Brown

Armando Carrera

Charles Chandler

Eduardo Escobar

Pedro Garcia

Arturo Murgura

Cameron Lainan

Joey Orlando

Andres Ortega

Anthony Solis

Matthew Bright

Horacio Garcia

Brittany Washington

Antoinette White

Images courtesy of Merced Police.

Officers ask if you know anyone who may be a victim of human trafficking to contact the Merced Police Department on 559-385-6912.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.