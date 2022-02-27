FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a 14-year-old was shot in the face while sitting in her home on Saturday evening, according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Just after 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Malaga Avenue east of Orange Avenue regarding the shooting.

Upon investigation, detectives say they learned a 14-year-old girl had been sitting in her home when a bullet went through the window and hit her cheek.

According to deputies, she was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities do not have an update on her condition at this time.

Detectives are investigating the incident and officials say no suspects have been identified.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with yourcentralvalley.com for the latest updates.