14-year-old shot and killed, woman injured in Merced

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a 65-year-old woman was injured in a shooting Sunday night, according to the Merced Police Department.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of west 5th Street in Merced.

Merced Police said they respond to a report of gunshots in the area. Officers in the area also said they heard the gunshots and responded to the scene.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who was shot and later died.

The 65-year-old victim was transported to an area hospital for her injuries.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703.

