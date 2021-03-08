14-year-old boy murdered in Merced shooting

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy was murdered in Merced on Monday, police say.

According to Merced Police, officers received a call just before 1 p.m. about shots fired in the 1100 block of P Street. They arrived to find the 14-year-old victim unconscious with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or contact the anonymous tip line at 209-385-4725.