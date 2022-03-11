HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old was arrested on Friday for allegedly threatening to shoot their teacher and students in Huron, police say.

According to the Huron Police Department, officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to Huron Middle School following a report of shooting threats made. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall.

Officers add that threats of this kind are taken seriously and will not be tolerated. The identity of the teenager has not been officially released.