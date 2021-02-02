14-year-old arrested and handgun with high-capacity magazine found, Visalia Police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 14-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were both arrested Tuesday after a handgun with a high-capacity magazine was found during an enforcement action, according to police.

Officers say they attempted to contact the individuals in the 300 block of N.W. 2nd at around 9:30 p.m. when the 14-year-old fled. The handgun was then found and determined to belong to the older suspect, 21-year-old Nicolas Alford.

Police say Alford was also found to have cocaine on him packaged for sale.

Both individuals were arrested. The identity of the 14-year-old was not officially released.

