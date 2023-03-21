SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old was arrested following what police in Selma say was a threat made to an Abraham Lincoln Middle School student and a school staff member on a social media platform.

According to the Selma Police Department, the investigation began on March 20, and the unidentified 13-year-old boy was arrested on March 21. The juvenile was later processed into Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.

Officers say the Selma Police Department is committed to fully investigating each threat and ensuring the safety of students, school staff, and community members. They also encourage parents to discuss these events with their children and be vigilant as work continues toward ensuring the safety of the community.