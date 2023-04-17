PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 13-year-old Parlier Junior High School student was arrested after police say he set fire to a playground at a nearby elementary school.

According to the Parlier Police Department, officers responded on Saturday to the fire at Cesar Chavez Elementary School at around 1:00 p.m. and found the playground engulfed in flames. Fresno County Fire Department attended and extinguished the fire.

Investigators have since identified a suspect responsible for the fire, a 13-year-old from Parlier Junior High School. The student’s name was not officially released and was released to his parents following his arrest on suspicion of felony arson.

Officials estimate the damage to the playground at between $60,000 and $120,000.