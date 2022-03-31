TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — 13 victims have been reported in a string of armed robberies Wednesday night that led to a shootout between law enforcement and four suspects, deputies say.

Deputies from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at approximately 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say four victims were robbed by four armed suspects with a shotgun and a pistol at Little Rock Dairy in Tipton. The victims told authorities that the robbers demanded personal items like wallets, phones, and jewelry. There were no injuries or gunshots fired and the victims fled the scene.

While investigating that robbery, deputies received word of another, this time at Golden State Dairy in Pixley. Investigators say the robberies matched the same description as the one in Tipton, this time with two victims who described the same four suspects.

30 minutes later reports of a third armed robbery, this time with three victims, came into deputies. Once again the same four suspects were described. At that time officials say they determined that the string of robberies was targeting workers at area dairies.

It was at this point that investigators say one of the suspects had carjacked someone, and together had fled the area.

Investigators reached out to their law enforcement partners including California Highway Patrol officers, Tulare police, and even a police helicopter from Bakersfield.

Within 25 minutes of the third robbery, reports of a fourth came in at another area dairy. One victim was robbed in that incident.

Law enforcement cruisers were set up on Highway 99 offramps, and an officer saw the carjacked vehicle traveling southbound on the highway. The officer attempted to make a traffic stop, but investigators say the suspects took off and a pursuit began. Several miles later, the suspect vehicle crashed through a fence and the vehicle was disabled.

At that point, deputies say the suspects began firing at law enforcement, with officers returning fire. Eventually, deputies say three of the suspects ducked down and surrendered while one fled on foot.

Deputies say a drone helped to locate the fourth suspect, and the helicopter from Bakersfield assisted in taking the fourth suspect into custody.

It was at this point that investigators learned of a fifth robbery that had taken place before the pursuit began at Dick Vanderham & Sons Dairy in Tipton. In that robbery, there were three reported victims.

Deputies identified the suspects as Augustine Chavez, 24 of Pixley, Ishmael Cervantez, 18 of Pixley, and two other unidentified minors under the age of 18 out of Delano and Tulare. Law enforcement officials have identified them as gang members. Investigators say they have recovered a ghost gun and a rifle at the scene of the shootout.

All four of the suspects will face charges of strong-armed robbery, attempted homicide on a police officer, carjacking, and conspiracy to commit criminal felonies

No law enforcement officers, victims, or suspects were injured in the incident.