TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a dozen people were arrested in a major takedown operation targeting drug traffickers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
On Monday, several law enforcement agencies teamed up to seize over 1,146 pounds of meth, 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, 22 guns, and $11,000 in cash in Tulare County.
The total amount of drugs found during the operation was valued at more than $1.3 million.
During the operation, investigators said they destroyed three meth conversation labs that were found in the county, resulting in a large amount of meth being seized.
Officials said the operation ended with 13 people being arrested on drug-trafficking-related charges.
Investigators said the following people were arrested during the operation:
- 23-year-old Oscar Contreras
- 50-year-old Antonio Alvarado Pulido
- 51-year-old Angel Sanchez
- 50-year-old Alma Gonzalez
- 32-year-old Jose Luis Felix Ochoa
- 60-year-old Michael Scott Ackerman
- 24-year-old Gabriel Sicairos Leon
- 47-year-old Vickie Sanchez
- 24-year-old Juan Carlos Ruiz Jr
- 30-year-old Javier Lopez
- 30-year-old Sostenes Quintero
- 36-year-old Yurico Ayon
- 60-year-old Monico Ayon Fernandez
Detectives said they are still working to find 39-year-old Raudel Corrales Ayon and 36-year-old Leonel Robles Meraz.