TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over a dozen people were arrested in a major takedown operation targeting drug traffickers, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, several law enforcement agencies teamed up to seize over 1,146 pounds of meth, 2.8 pounds of cocaine, 3.7 pounds of heroin, 79 pounds of marijuana, 22 guns, and $11,000 in cash in Tulare County.

The total amount of drugs found during the operation was valued at more than $1.3 million.

During the operation, investigators said they destroyed three meth conversation labs that were found in the county, resulting in a large amount of meth being seized.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the operation ended with 13 people being arrested on drug-trafficking-related charges.

Investigators said the following people were arrested during the operation:

23-year-old Oscar Contreras

50-year-old Antonio Alvarado Pulido

51-year-old Angel Sanchez

50-year-old Alma Gonzalez

32-year-old Jose Luis Felix Ochoa

60-year-old Michael Scott Ackerman

24-year-old Gabriel Sicairos Leon

47-year-old Vickie Sanchez

24-year-old Juan Carlos Ruiz Jr

30-year-old Javier Lopez

30-year-old Sostenes Quintero

36-year-old Yurico Ayon

60-year-old Monico Ayon Fernandez

Detectives said they are still working to find 39-year-old Raudel Corrales Ayon and 36-year-old Leonel Robles Meraz.