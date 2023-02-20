FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department arrested more than a dozen drivers for allegedly driving under the influence of controlled substances (DUI), officials reported on Monday.

On Saturday, Feb. 18 police officers say they performed a DUI checkpoint that resulted in the arrest of 13 drivers on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to the authorities, drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended driver’s license.

These operations are part of the program Go Safely California which also warns motorists that DUI is not only about alcoholic drinks.

Marijuana, prescription drugs, and even over-the-counter treatment as well as illicit drugs can affect the ability to operate a motor vehicle, experts say.

Fresno Police’s next DUI enforcement operation is scheduled for March 11.