FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 103-year-old woman had a $12,000 check stolen – and it was fraudulently cashed at a check-cashing business in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, the victim reached out to the state in October to let them know that her $12,000 check had not arrived. State officials revealed that the check had been sent out and cashed. The fraud victim was able to get a copy of the cashed check which showed that it was cashed at a check-cashing business located inside a liquor store on Herndon and Blackstone avenues. Officials say the check-cashing business and the liquor store are separate businesses that share a similar name.

Deputies say that an employee of the check-cashing business was approached by the suspect with the check and provided a California driver’s license that matched the information on the check – and the picture looked similar to the person presenting it. With that standard verification, the employee proceeded to cash the check.

It is unknown how the suspect got the check, but investigators can only confirm that it was stolen.

Deputies say the check-cashing business was only able to provide a printout of the suspect that they took a photo of. They had the image altered to the point where they felt comfortable that it is an accurate representation of the suspect.

A picture of the person deputies say fraudulently cashed the $12,000 check

Deputies say that, through the state, the rightful owner of the check should be able to get her money back but the owner of the check-cashing business is out the $12,000.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office hope that the public recognizes the suspect and can provide information on their location. Investigators say the suspect has a tattoo on their chest as well as their right arm.

Deputies say if anyone can help identify the person in the photo, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.