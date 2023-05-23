Close up of a police cop writing a traffic ticket or fine to a male driver in his car for speeding

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 120 citations were issued on Friday by the Fresno Police Department for a variety of violations made by drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists as a part of a safety enforcement operation, officials say.

According to the Fresno Police Department, the city-wide enforcement operation started at 12:00 p.m. and concluded at 10:00 p.m., with the objective to remind everyone of the importance of staying focused while driving, walking, or riding a bicycle.

Fresno Police Department encourages everyone to avoid any distractions, stay highly visible, and obey traffic laws.

The Fresno Police Department announced that they will be holding another bicycle and pedestrian safety operation in September.