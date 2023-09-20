EARLIMART, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old has been arrested for threatening a mass shooting at Earlimart Middle School, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, deputies received a report about a student making terrorist threats and indicating a mass shooting would happen at Earlimart Middle School.

The threat was made on social media.

Detectives responded and identified a 12-year-old student at Earlimart Middle School as the suspect. He was contacted at his home and taken into custody. No guns were found at his home. Deputies say he was booked at the Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of making terrorist threats.

Sheriff Boudreaux is reminding students that threats like these are taken extremely seriously by the Sheriff’s Office, and they will be treated like they are credible every time.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact Detective Loya or Sergeant Balderas with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.