EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Exeter Police say a 12-year-old student was arrested for suspicion of threats toward Wilson Middle School and some of its students.

Officials say on April 30, Exeter police officers received a report of threats toward Wilson Middle School in Exeter and learned the threats were made using the social media platform Snapchat.

On Monday, officials say detectives took over the investigation and began conducting interviews. They learned a 12-year-old student had sent out the threatening messages.

Officials say the student admitted to creating the Snapchat accounts and sending the messages.

The student was placed under arrest and booked into the Juvenile detention facility on suspicion of criminal threats.