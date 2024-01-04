FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 51-year-old Oregon man was arrested after he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say on December 30, officers responded to a report of a possible kidnapping of a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say they discovered that the girl met 51-year-old James Ellis, from Oregon, on a social media app about a month ago. During their online communication, police say Ellis allegedly told the victim he wanted to have sexual intercourse with her.

Police say Ellis picked the victim up from her home and took her to a parking lot where he sexually assaulted her. The victim’s family member tracked her whereabouts through her cell phone and located the suspect’s vehicle in a parking lot.

Investigators say the vehicle was occupied by Ellis and the victim. The family member demanded that Ellis release the victim. Instead, police say Ellis fled the scene in his truck, with the victim still inside. Ellis eventually dropped the victim off at a gas station when he realized the family member continued to follow him.

Police say officers located the vehicle, detained Ellis, and he was arrested. Ellis has bailed out and is known to travel to California often for work. Due to this, officials say they have released his mugshot in the interest of public saftey.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.