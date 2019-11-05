12-year-old boy’s family want justice after they say he suffered burns during a sleep-over

CLOVIS, California (KGPE) – A 12-year old boy remains hospitalized after a friend threw something on him while he was taking a shower during a sleep-over. The family of the victim wants answers and justice.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Antonio was at a friend’s house for a sleep over and was taking a shower when his 13-year-old friend came into the bathroom and threw some sort of substance over the shower door and splashed on the boy, burning his shoulder.

The father of the 13-year old took Antonio back home at about 9 o’clock on Sunday morning.

“He came in running and screaming ‘help me, help me’,” said his mother Elaina Boyd. “I looked at him and he had burns all over his skin.”

His parents took him to the hospital where he had to undergo surgery for his burns. A deputy arrived at around noon to investigate.

“We don’t have an answer right now as to what this substance was,” said Tony Botti with Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

“Our role at the sheriff’s office is to collect all the facts. From there we’ll submit it to the District Attorney. They’ll work with the family to see if a criminal complete needs to be put together.”

While the sheriff’s office continues to investigate, Antonio’s mother says other parents need to be warned about so-called pranks.

“If anyone thinks this is a laughing matter or a joke, it’s not,” said Boyd.

