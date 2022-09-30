EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized after two suspects shot at him and his brother outside of their home early Friday morning, according to the Exeter Police Department.

Around 12:30 a.m., officers were called out to a home in Exeter after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 12-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.

The boy was taken to a local hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the boy was with his brother outside of their home when they were approached by two armed suspects.

Officials said the two suspects opened fire on the brothers, striking the 12-year-old boy.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and detectives said they are following up on all leads.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Trent Cullum at (559) 592-3103.