110 mph chase and SWAT response ends with arrest, deputies say

Robert Reeves, 25 (image courtesy of Kings County Sheriff’s Office).

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A high-speed chase between a suspect and Kings County Sheriff’s Office ended with four punctured tires, a SWAT response, and the suspect’s arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a stop on a vehicle going westbound on Kansas and 8th avenues shortly after midnight Tuesday. The vehicle failed to stop and instead started a high-speed pursuit, with speeds of up to 110 mph.

Deputies say they set up spike strips, puncturing all four tires, causing the suspect to flee the vehicle with a rifle. The suspect was able to fire a single shot from the firearm prompting a response by the Kings County SWAT team. The suspect eventually surrendered at the scene.

25-year-old Robert Revees was arrested and booked into the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

