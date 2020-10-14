110 mph chase and SWAT response ends with arrest, deputies say

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A high-speed chase between a suspect and Kings County Sheriff’s Office ended with four punctured tires, a SWAT response, and the suspect’s arrest.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted a stop on a vehicle going westbound on Kansas and 8th avenues shortly after midnight Tuesday. The vehicle failed to stop and instead started a high-speed pursuit, with speeds of up to 110 mph.

Deputies say they set up spike strips, puncturing all four tires, causing the suspect to flee the vehicle with a rifle. The suspect was able to fire a single shot from the firearm prompting a response by the Kings County SWAT team. The suspect eventually surrendered at the scene.

25-year-old Robert Revees was arrested and booked into the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.