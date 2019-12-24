11 suspected sexual predators arrested in ‘To Catch a Predator’ style sting in Tulare County

They were arrested as they entered the house where they thought they were going to meet teenagers, authorities said

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven men were arrested over the weekend as part of an operation that targeted sexual predators, the Tulare Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

During the three-month investigation, detectives created fake social media accounts of a teenage girl and boy. “Numerous men” sent explicit photos to the accounts trying to solicit them, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit later conducted the undercover operation this weekend.

Along with the Visalia Police Department, detectives contacted close to 50 men who wanted to meet the two fake teenagers.

Authorities set up the sting in the style of “To Catch a Predator.”

Eleven men were arrested as they entered the house where they thought they were going to meet the fake teenagers.

The men were identified by the Sheriff’s Office:

Knute Mynderup, 45, of Hanford Jonathan Molina, 21, of Visalia Joseph Maldonado, 19, of Visalia Andres Terrazas, 24, of Visalia Alexander Ortega, 20, of Tulare Michael Nilo, 25, of Visalia David Ramos, 35, of Lemon Cove Danny Balang, 26, of Visalia Daniel Canales, 18, of Visalia Nelson Guiza-Rangel, 26, of Visalia Edwin Delamora Guzman, 43, of Visalia

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of the suspects.

Edwin Delamora Guzman

Nelson Guiza-Rangel

Joseph Maldonado

Danny Balang

Andres Terrazas

Knute Mynderup

Daniel Canalas

Michael Nilo

David Ramos

Alexander Ortega

Jonathan Molina



All 11 suspects were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of contacting a minor with the intention of committing a felony and trying to meet a minor with the intention of having sex with them.

