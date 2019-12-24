Live Now
11 suspected sexual predators arrested in ‘To Catch a Predator’ style sting in Tulare County

Crime

They were arrested as they entered the house where they thought they were going to meet teenagers, authorities said

11 mugshots

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven men were arrested over the weekend as part of an operation that targeted sexual predators, the Tulare Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. 

During the three-month investigation, detectives created fake social media accounts of a teenage girl and boy. “Numerous men” sent explicit photos to the accounts trying to solicit them, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit later conducted the undercover operation this weekend.

Along with the Visalia Police Department, detectives contacted close to 50 men who wanted to meet the two fake teenagers.

Authorities set up the sting in the style of “To Catch a Predator.”

Eleven men were arrested as they entered the house where they thought they were going to meet the fake teenagers. 

The men were identified by the Sheriff’s Office: 

  1. Knute Mynderup, 45, of Hanford 
  2. Jonathan Molina, 21, of Visalia 
  3. Joseph Maldonado, 19, of Visalia 
  4. Andres Terrazas, 24, of Visalia 
  5. Alexander Ortega, 20, of Tulare 
  6. Michael Nilo, 25, of Visalia 
  7. David Ramos, 35, of Lemon Cove 
  8. Danny Balang, 26, of Visalia 
  9. Daniel Canales, 18, of Visalia
  10. Nelson Guiza-Rangel, 26, of Visalia
  11. Edwin Delamora Guzman, 43, of Visalia 

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released mugshots of the suspects.

All 11 suspects were booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on charges of contacting a minor with the intention of committing a felony and trying to meet a minor with the intention of having sex with them.

