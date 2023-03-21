Whiskey with car keys and handcuffs concept for drinking and driving

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Eleven drivers were arrested for DUI at a checkpoint on St. Patrick’s day, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the DUI checkpoint was held at Wishon and Hedges avenues from 9:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. According to police, eight drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, and 307 vehicles were contacted.

DUI checkpoint locations are based on reported incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The next DUI enforcement operation will be a saturation patrol scheduled for April 1, 2023, according to police.