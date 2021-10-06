$10,000 reward offered to solve murder of Goshen store clerk

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of two men accused of shooting and killing a store clerk in Goshen last month.

On Wednesday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced that the reward is being offered in hopes of solving the murder of 50-year-old Richard Harris at a Sinclair Gas Station in Goshen.

The Sheriff’s Office says Harris was working as a clerk on Sept. 19 when two men armed with guns came into the store and demanded money.

Harris complied with the robbers as they stole all of the money out of the register – but deputies say they shot and killed him anyway.

“Even after complying with all of their demands, these cowards shot Richard Harris and fled,” said Lt Jason Kennedy in a video posted to Facebook.

Photo of Richard Harris provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the first suspect was wearing a grey-colored Jordan sweatshirt, a blue shirt, blue jeans, black shoes, and a black mask covering his face.

The second suspect was reportedly wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, a clown mask, ripped-up blue jeans, and red shoes.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving the case.

“We ask that you help give the family of Richard Harris and the community of Goshen some closure,” wrote the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-725-4149.