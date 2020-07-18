KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

$10,000 cancer scam suspect arrested at Fresno Yosemite International, deputies say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
$10,000 cancer scam suspect detained at Fresno Yosemite International, deputies say

Kellie Kuhnel Walker, 28 (image courtesy of Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office)

MARIPOSA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Mariposa County resident was arrested at Fresno Yosemite International after deputies say she scammed more than 60 people into donating money to help pay for cancer treatment.

According to Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen reported more than $10,000 raised for Kellie Kuhnel Walker had been done so fraudulently.

Walker had told friends and family she had her reproductive organs removed as part of her cancer treatment – but the citizen told deputies that the 28-year-old had since become pregnant.

Deputies say Walker told friends and family in 2014 she had ovarian cancer. They worked to raise money to pay for her treatment, including setting up a fundraising dinner and a GoFundMe account. Walker then had friends and family to take her to the hospital for treatment and sent letters to donors detailing her chemotherapy.

A warrant was issued for Walker’s arrest on June 25 – following the year-long investigation. The Sheriff’s Office says Walker was living in New Mexico at the time. She was located on Thursday at Fresno Yosemite International Airport and was arrested.

Walker was booked into Mariposa County Adult Detention Facility on charges including grand theft. She was released on a $50,000 bail.

Anyone who thinks they were a victim of the scam is asked to contact Mariposa County Sheriff’s Detective Jennifer Lobaugh at 209-966-3615.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know