100 people arrested in gang-operation, allegedly have ties to white supremacy

FRESNO, California (KSEE) — Over 100 people allegedly connected to white supremacy gangs now face charges of murder kidnapping, and drug trafficking.

The Fresno Sheriff’s Office said the gang leaders were ordering several violent crimes from state prisons.

“Since the beginning of the investigation we have 102 arrests, 46 firearms seized, 89 pounds of meth, 5.7 lbs. of heroin seized, and $136,000 in cash,” said Sheriff Margaret Mims.

The sheriff’s office, FBI, California Highway Patrol, and numerous other agencies made the arrest throughout the year. Those people face charges of illegal gun and drug trafficking, kidnapping, murder, and robberies.

The Sheriff said the gangs were trafficking guns and drugs across the state and into Montana and Idaho. Mims said the gang is connected to white supremacy.

“Their philosophy is white supremacy and to further that gang activity and that gang philosophy,” said Mims.

Investigators are still trying to figure out how the inmates got the phones but Mims said some of the suspects were caught trying to smuggle phones and drugs into the prison by throwing a football over a fence.

“The way it worked is that they cut open these sports balls and put contraband inside. They used gorilla glue and then were going to throw it into the property of the state prison,” said Mims.

Investigators believe the arrest has disrupted the gang’s activity but are still looking for 10 others who are also allegedly connected to the crimes.

“Anyone who conducts themselves this way should expect law enforcement to vigorously protect the public from their crimes,” said Fresno District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

The suspects face federal and state charges.