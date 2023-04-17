Interconnected trampolines for indoor jumping. New revolution playground and fun activity for all ages.

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 10-year-old who was hospitalized following a fight inside a Merced trampoline center has passed away, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officers say the fight took place on Wednesday at the Rockin’ Jump, located at 1230 W. Main Street in Merced.

According to the police department, 10-year-old Anthony Duran was playing basketball inside the trampoline center when he and another child got into a fight. As a result, Duran collapsed and the other juvenile fled on foot. Duran was transported to a regional trauma center but did not survive.

Investigators say the incident was captured on the establishment’s security video and statements were received from 35 people – including staff, parents, and children who were at the scene. They have also identified the other child involved in the fight and have been in contact with the parents.

Detectives are working with medical staff and the Merced County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Additionally, officials with the Merced Police Department say they are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Edwin Arias at 209-388-7826 or email ariase@cityofmerced.org.