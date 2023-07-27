MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators say two MS-13 gang members wanted for murder in Mendota are on the run and eight others are behind bars after a multi-year investigation led to the indictment of ten gang members.

According to investigators, the gang members’ crimes included six murders, and Thursday’s indictment is the result of a six-year federal state and local law enforcement investigation.

Investigators say these crimes terrorized the Mendota community.

“Looking back these homicides were very gruesome sometimes. Many times with the use of a machete,” said John Zanoni with the Fresno County Sheriff.

Thursday’s indictment brought by federal prosecutors connects ten alleged MS-13 members to six different murders spanning from early 2016 to late 2017.

“The defendants committed each murder for the purpose of gaining entrance to or gaining or maintaining their position into the MS-13 gang,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert.

Along with the murder charges they also face charges of assault racketeering, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and many others.

“They prey on those in the communities by whatever means possible,” said Sheriff Zanoni.

Eight of the ten are behind bars. Investigators identified Jose Otero and Jose Garcia as the suspects on the run.

The indictment is one of the multiple investigations into the MS-13 gang in Mendota over the last several years

“In total, we have charged 34 defendants in federal court for offenses related to MS-13 activities in Mendota,”

Detectives say there have been fourteen MS-13 gang-related murders in Mendota since 2015, and the last one took place in 2017.

Mendota Police Chief Kevin Smith credits the decline in crime to all the agencies involved in the investigation.

“Mendota Police Department we are about 20 sworn positions, we simply just don’t have those kinds of resources, we are very grateful to our partners, for the professionalism,” said Chief Smith. “We haven’t had a gang-related homicide since this operation took place.”

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Otero and Garcia you can contact the Mendota Police Department at (559) 655-9120.