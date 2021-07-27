10 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An anti-human trafficking operation in Visalia resulted in the arrests of ten people last week, according to a Visalia Police announcement Tuesday.

The ten suspects were apprehended following an operation by the Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force on July 22. All were arrested for purchasing prostitution, with some also charged with offences including resisting arrest and possession of a concealed firearm.

According to police, those arrested were:

  • Richard Lozano, 43: solicitation of prostitution
  • Andres Banuelos, 31: solicitation of prostitution, possession of controlled substances
  • Efrain Rojas Martinez, 41: solicitation of prostitution
  • Jorge Cuevas-Zazueta, 38: solicitation of prostitution
  • Eddie Cardiel, 39: solicitation of prostitution
  • Alexis Hernandez, 21: solicitation of prostitution
  • Elijah Hignojoz, 25: solicitation of prostitution
  • Alan Rangel Orozco, 23: solicitation of prostitution
  • Charles Bright, 51: solicitation of prostitution, possession of controlled substance
  • Keon Wiggins, 29: solicitation of prostitution, resisting arrest

Members of the Tulare County Human Trafficking Task Force include the Visalia Police Department, Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, California Department of Justice, Tulare County Area Regional Gun Violence Enforcement Team, and the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

