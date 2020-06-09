1-year-old seriously injured, mother arrested, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 1-year-old is in critical condition and the child’s mother was arrested on child abuse charges, the Visalia Police Department said Tuesday.

Police said they responded to Motel 6 regarding an unresponsive child who was found to be suffering from several severe injuries.

The child was transported to a local hospitals for treatment and is currently in critical condition, the Police Department said.

According to police, the child’s mother, Jasmine Blase, 18, was arrested on child abuse charges and was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Mike Morgantini at 559-713-4104.

