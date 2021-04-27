1-year-old reunited with mother after being kidnapped during car theft in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – A mother’s worst nightmare came true Tuesday after Fresno Police say a thief stole her car and took off with her one-year-old baby in the back seat.

The baby has since been safely reunited with her mother, and the man accused of stealing the car has been captured.

“As a mother, it probably felt like an eternity,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega. “The police department received a 911 call that her vehicle had been stolen and that her one-year-old was inside the vehicle.”

Around 3:30 p.m., the baby’s mother was giving a ride to 24-year-old Antonio Prado when they stopped at a store near Church and Cedar avenues.

Police say the mom got out of the car to smoke a cigarette when Prado allegedly took off with the one-year-old in the back seat.

Antonio Prado, 24 (image provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

“The male subject slid from the passenger side to the driver’s side and drove away without permission,” said Vega.

Police say Prado dropped off the baby unharmed at a house on Woodward Avenue. The daughter was reunited with her mother at a nearby apartment complex around 4:45 p.m. that same day.

The car was also found without damage near Chance and Hamilton avenues. Police say Prado did know the child’s mother but would not specify their relationship.

Prado faces several charges including car theft and kidnapping for the incident. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail where police say he is not eligible for $0 bail.