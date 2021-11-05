1-year-old in critical condition after suffering from ‘non-accidental’ injures at Visalia daycare, woman arrested

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police are investigating after doctors say a one-year-old suffered from ‘non-accidental injuries’ at a Visalia daycare facility on Wednesday, according to Visalia police officials.

Around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the Imagination Playhouse daycare in the 3300 block of West Sunnyside Avenue regarding an unconscious one-year-old child.

Officers say medical personnel on scene began performing life-saving measures and transported the child to a local hospital by ambulance for their injuries.

According to officials, police responded to the local hospital and were told by doctors that the child sustained “non-accidental injuries.” Authorities say the infant was then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital after being listed in critical condition.

Detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit performed a search warrant at the daycare facility, conducted multiple interviews and learned the infant sustained their injuries at the daycare under the care of 41-year-old Amanda Taylor.

Investigators say Taylor was the only adult who had contact with the child at the time of the incident and on Friday obtained a no-bail arrest warrant for Taylor.

According to police, Taylor was arrested without incident and was booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

Anyone with additional information about the incident or parents whose children experience suspicious injuries while in the care of the Imagination Playhouse daycare are asked to contact Detective Andrew Sealee at (559) 713-4576.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Visalia Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (559) 734-5302.