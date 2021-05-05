1 YEAR LATER: Suspects still wanted after 3 teens killed in Visalia high school shooting

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police in Visalia continue to search for the suspects responsible for the shooting death of three teenagers in a high school parking lot one year ago.

According to Visalia Police, 19-year-old Jose Carlos Hernandez Pena, 18-year-old Isaiah Rule, and 19-year-old Blake Medeiros were shot in the parking lot of Golden West High School on May 5, 2020.

The case remains under investigation and detectives ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Segura at (559) 713-4739 or the anonymous tip line at (559) 713-4738.