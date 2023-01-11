FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested on suspicion of an armed robbery that occurred in Fresno in November, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say a search warrant was issued on Tuesday resulting in the arrest of 25-year-old Anastasia Saoyim, who admitted to being a gang member, and the arrest of two boys. The arrests were in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on Nov. 29, 2022.

Officers with the Street Violence Bureau Tactical Team and CDCR’s Crisis Response Team say they recovered a 9mm Glock firearm, a 9mm privately manufactured firearm, and a 9mm 50-round magazine during the search.

Firearms and ammunition seized at the operation

Detectives also found additional evidence related to the robbery during the investigation.

The three individuals were booked on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy, and possession of stolen firearms, according to police.