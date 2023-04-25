FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say one teenage male is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting on Tuesday night.

Officers say around 6:15 p.m., they received a 911 call about shots fired near an apartment complex in the area of Sussex and Clark.

When arriving on the scene, officers say they located one black male, around the age of 16, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officers say another young black male arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound and he remains in stable condition.

There are no suspects and no motive for what led to the shooting.

Officials say it is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information about this case can contact the Fresno police department at (559) 621-7000.