MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person was stabbed when trying to intervene in a fight in the 10300 block of Hyde Street in Le Grand, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Deputies said that they responded to a report of a stabbing on Saturday night, and when they arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from stab wounds.

According to detectives, a fight broke out and the victim was stabbed when trying to intervene.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said that the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who might have information on the incident to call detectives at (209) 385-7472.