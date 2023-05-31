FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died following a stabbing at the Poverello House in Downtown Fresno on Wednesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers say they received a call around 11:30 a.m. about a victim of a stabbing at the Poverello House. When they responded to the scene, they found a man in his mid-40s who had been stabbed at least once in the chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital. Officials later revealed that the victim had passed away due to his injuries.

No arrests have been announced at this time. The identities of the victim or the suspect involved in the incident have not been officially revealed.