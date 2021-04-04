1 stabbed after argument turns violent outside central Fresno nightclub

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fresno police file
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Sunday are investigating a stabbing outside of a central Fresno nightclub following an argument that turned violent.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Aldo’s, located at 617 W. Belmont Ave., just before 1 a.m. The victim was found in the parking lot suffering from a cut to his cheek and a possible puncture to his upper arm.

The victim was taken Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim told officers that the suspect started a disturbance with him inside the nightclub and brandished a belt buckle knife at him. They were both removed by security and continued to argue in the parking lot.

The victim followed the suspect and got into a fight, during which the suspect stabbed him.

Police reported the suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a burgundy shirt who left the nightclub running west on Belmont Avenue.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com