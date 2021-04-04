1 stabbed after argument turns violent outside central Fresno nightclub

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Police on Sunday are investigating a stabbing outside of a central Fresno nightclub following an argument that turned violent.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Aldo’s, located at 617 W. Belmont Ave., just before 1 a.m. The victim was found in the parking lot suffering from a cut to his cheek and a possible puncture to his upper arm.

The victim was taken Community Regional Medical Center and was listed in stable condition.

Police said the victim told officers that the suspect started a disturbance with him inside the nightclub and brandished a belt buckle knife at him. They were both removed by security and continued to argue in the parking lot.

The victim followed the suspect and got into a fight, during which the suspect stabbed him.

Police reported the suspect was described as a Hispanic male adult wearing a burgundy shirt who left the nightclub running west on Belmont Avenue.