VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot to death in a car on Friday night near an apartment complex located between Cypress Avenue and Linwood Street, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say they were called for reports of shots being heard around 10:00 p.m., and upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old man shot in his car.

According to police, they attempted life-saving measures, but the man did not survive.

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department at (559) 713-4104.