LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was shot after a fight in an alleyway in Lemoore on Monday, according to the Lemoore Police Department.

Officers say they were called around 4:00 p.m. to the area of West D Street and Armstrong Street regarding a shooting following a fight. Officers arrived to find one victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officials add that those allegedly responsible had fled the scene – but three males matching the description of the suspects were later found in the 200 block of Oleander Avenue. All three were eventually detained. One was identified as 19-year-old Jose Damien Enriquez of Lemoore; the other two suspects are also from Lemoore but were not officially identified due to their age.

According to Lemoore Police Department, the three suspects were all booked behind bars on charges including attempted homicide and robbery. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Lemoore Police Department at (559) 924-5333.